In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Panamera Comparison