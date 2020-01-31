HT Auto
Lexus LC 500h vs Porsche Panamera

LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6V6 Biturbo
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1214-
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,63,8841,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
2,09,72,0001,54,99,000
RTO
21,51,20016,03,900
Insurance
8,40,1846,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,0773,81,141
