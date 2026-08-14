LC 500h vs S-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h S-coupe Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.1 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Range 1214 - Mileage 12.3 kmpl 7.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3982 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.