LC 500h vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h S-class [2021-2026] Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.1 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range 1214 - Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Charging Time - -

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.