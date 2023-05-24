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Lexus LC 500h vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h G-class
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Range1214-
Mileage12.3 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2989 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LC 500h Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1214-
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.36.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R21R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R2120
Ground Clearance
140-
Length
47704825 mm
Wheelbase
28702890 mm
Kerb Weight
1985-
Height
13451973 mm
Width
19202187 mm
Bootspace
132640 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82100 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,63,8843,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,09,72,0002,90,00,000
RTO
21,51,20036,79,000
Insurance
8,40,18411,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,0777,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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Latest Car & Bike News

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16 Sept 2023
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The 2023 Lexus LC 500h gets a major tech upgrade, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the previous 10.3-inch infotainment display.
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