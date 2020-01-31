|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
|600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.8
|9.35
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|1214
|935
|Battery
|44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Max Engine Performance
|354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Diesel
|Max Motor Performance
|177 bhp 300 Nm
|-
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Auto Steering
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,39,63,884
|₹1,92,14,919
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,09,72,000
|₹1,64,40,000
|RTO
|₹21,51,200
|₹21,09,000
|Insurance
|₹8,40,184
|₹6,65,419
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,15,077
|₹4,13,003