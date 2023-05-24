In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Eqs
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|1214
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)