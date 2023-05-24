In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|1214
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
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