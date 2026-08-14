LC 500h vs AMG E63 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h Amg e63 Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.1 Cr ₹ 1.7 Cr Range 1214 - Mileage 12.3 kmpl 8.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3982 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.