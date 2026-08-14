In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs AMG E63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Amg e63
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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