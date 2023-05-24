In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-