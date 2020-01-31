Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
|700 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.8
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|469 bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine Type
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|No
|Driving Range
|1214
|-
|Battery
|44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Max Engine Performance
|354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|177 bhp 300 Nm
|-
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,39,63,884
|₹2,68,42,169
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,09,72,000
|₹2,35,00,000
|RTO
|₹21,51,200
|₹24,04,000
|Insurance
|₹8,40,184
|₹9,37,669
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,15,077
|₹5,76,942