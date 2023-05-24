In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Lexus
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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