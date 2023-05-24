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Lexus LC 500h vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h Quattroporte
BrandLexusMaserati
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Range1214-
Mileage12.3 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity44 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2979 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LC 500h Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.89.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1214754 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R21245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21285 / 35 R20
Ground Clearance
140-
Length
47705262 mm
Wheelbase
28703171 mm
Kerb Weight
19851980 kg
Height
13451481 mm
Width
19201948 mm
Bootspace
132530 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
24 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8280 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,63,8841,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,09,72,0001,80,00,000
RTO
21,51,2000
Insurance
8,40,1840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,0773,86,890

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