|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|350 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|22.58
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|250 bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|2.5L A25A-FXS I4
|Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|1129
|-
|Battery
|1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|48 Volt
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Max Engine Performance
|215 bhp
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm
|-
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹64,99,523
|₹71,08,654
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹56,55,000
|₹61,90,000
|RTO
|₹5,94,500
|₹6,48,000
|Insurance
|₹2,49,523
|₹2,70,154
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,39,700
|₹1,52,792