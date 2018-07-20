HT Auto
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.58-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm250 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats48 Volt
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52371,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00061,90,000
RTO
5,94,5006,48,000
Insurance
2,49,5232,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,52,792
Expert Reviews
