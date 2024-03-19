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Lexus ES vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Xc40 recharge
BrandLexusVolvo
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge418-592
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh69 kWh
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh69 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s7.3 seconds
Driving Range
580 km592 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm420 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp238 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD-
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 kmph180 Kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2-
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235/45R2-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm175 mm
Length
5145 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2702 mm
Height
1575 mm1647 mm
Width
1920 mm1863 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicYes
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Opening and Closing
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmNot Applicable
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear13
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch9 inch
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87657,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00054,95,000
RTO
9,53,90029,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,23,881

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