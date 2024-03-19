In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Volvo XC40, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs XC40 Comparison