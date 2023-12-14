Saved Articles

Lexus ES vs Volvo XC40

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Volvo XC40, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.5814.49
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4Four-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129782
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52347,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00041,25,000
RTO
5,94,5004,18,830
Insurance
2,49,5231,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,01,919

