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Lexus ES vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs v90-cross-country Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es V90-cross-country
BrandLexusVolvo
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 65.31 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2245 / 45 R19
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
235/45R2245 / 45 R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm210 mm
Length
5145 mm4939 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2941 mm
Height
1575 mm1543 mm
Width
1920 mm1879 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Remote
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years2
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesAll
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87678,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00065,31,000
RTO
9,53,90010,26,769
Insurance
3,78,4762,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,68,337

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