In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs S90 Comparison