In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs S60 Comparison