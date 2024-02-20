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Lexus ES vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es C40 recharge
BrandLexusVolvo
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge 530 km/charge
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh78 kWh
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹62.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh78 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s4.7 seconds
Driving Range
580 km530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm660 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp408 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 kmph180 Kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2235 / 50 R19
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Stru-
Rear Suspension
Multi Link-
Rear Tyres
235/45R2255 / 45 R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm171 mm
Length
5145 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2702 mm
Height
1575 mm1591 mm
Width
1920 mm1873 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicYes
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBlack
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmNot Applicable
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch12.3 inch
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteRecycled Material
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87672,77,758
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00062,95,000
RTO
9,53,9006,40,830
Insurance
3,78,4763,41,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,56,427
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will now be called the EX40, while the C40 Recharge has been christened EC40 in the brand's lineup
Volvo drops XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge monikers. Here’s what they’ll be called
20 Feb 2024
A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh
Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details
29 Jan 2024
The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
Volvo hikes the price of C40 Recharge electric car to 62.95 lakh
12 Oct 2023
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Volvo has launched new all-electric C40 Recharge with more than 400-kms range
Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover: First look
3 Mar 2021
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
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