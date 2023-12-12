Saved Articles

Lexus ES vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.5812.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I42.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129802.75
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52395,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00083,21,000
RTO
5,94,5008,32,100
Insurance
2,49,5233,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7002,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

