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Lexus ES vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Countryman
BrandLexusMINI
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s5.4 second
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp296 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 kmph250 kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2R19
Steering Type
Electric3 spokes
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMultilink
Rear Tyres
235/45R2R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2692 mm
Height
1575 mm1645 mm
Width
1920 mm1843 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Powered-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicYes
Adjustable ORVM
YesExternally Adjustable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
8 Years-
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
yes-
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags10 Airbags
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87674,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00064,90,000
RTO
9,53,9006,78,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,60,134

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