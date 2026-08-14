In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and MINI Cooper JCW, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Lexus
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|-