In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Lexus
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|-