Lexus ES vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus ES and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.5817
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm189 bhp @
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I42.0 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129748
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52350,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00044,00,000
RTO
5,94,5004,69,000
Insurance
2,49,5232,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,08,987

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The special Lexus ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, and trunk lid spoiler, among others.
    Lexus ES crafted collection introduced in India with luxury offerings
    7 Oct 2023
    Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms
    Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms
    16 Nov 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
    e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000
    24 Dec 2023
