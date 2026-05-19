In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and MINI Cooper, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Cooper Comparison