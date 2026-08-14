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Lexus ES vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Clubman
BrandLexusMini
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-14 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km616 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp189 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2195 / 55 R16
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMultiple control-arm rear axle
Rear Tyres
235/45R2195 / 55 R16
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm3850 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2495 mm
Height
1575 mm1414 mm
Width
1920 mm1727 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesChrome
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Remote
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
8 Years2
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87648,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00041,90,000
RTO
9,53,9004,48,000
Insurance
3,78,4761,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,03,837

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