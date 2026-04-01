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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Gle [2020-2023]
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-14 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s7.2 seconds
Driving Range
580 km1309 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 kmph225 Kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2265 / 45 R19
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235/45R2265 / 45 R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm215 mm
Length
5145 mm4924 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2995 mm
Height
1575 mm1772 mm
Width
1920 mm2157 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Powered-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicYes
Adjustable ORVM
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Opening and Closing
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years2
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,8761,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00091,20,000
RTO
9,53,9009,12,000
Insurance
3,78,4763,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0722,23,611

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