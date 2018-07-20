HT Auto
Compare Cars

Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.58-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4M264 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52367,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00058,60,000
RTO
5,94,5006,15,000
Insurance
2,49,5232,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,44,716
