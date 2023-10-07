Saved Articles

Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹63.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.58-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52372,96,323
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00063,80,000
RTO
5,94,5006,67,000
Insurance
2,49,5232,48,823
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,56,826

    Latest News

    The special Lexus ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, and trunk lid spoiler, among others.
    Lexus ES crafted collection introduced in India with luxury offerings
    7 Oct 2023
    Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms
    Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms
    16 Nov 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, crossing the halfway mark to sell 10,000 units in FY2024
    Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto registers 50% growth in Q1 FY2024
    13 Sept 2023
    e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, and has made it to 8,000 units with a few days left in 2023
    e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000
    24 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    View all
     