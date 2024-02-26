Saved Articles

Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

ES vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Gla [2021-2024]
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 56.55 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range1129-
Mileage22.5 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.5817.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1129-
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,99,52355,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
56,55,00048,50,000
RTO
5,94,5005,14,000
Insurance
2,49,5231,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,7001,19,441

