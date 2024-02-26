In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 56.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300h Exquisite and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. ES gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ES vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Gla [2021-2024] Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 56.55 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Range 1129 - Mileage 22.5 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.6 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -