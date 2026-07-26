hamburger icon

Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Eqb
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge423 km/charge
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh70.5 kWh
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh70.5 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km423 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 kmph!60 kmph
Front Tyres
235/45R2-
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Stru-
Rear Suspension
Multi Link-
Rear Tyres
235/45R2-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4684 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2829 mm
Height
1575 mm1654 mm
Width
1920 mm1834 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicYes
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years5
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch10.2 inch
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87675,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00072,20,000
RTO
9,53,90029,000
Insurance
3,78,4763,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,62,387

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
Mercedes has launched a five-seater version of the EQB electric SUV in India with level--2 ADAS technology, AMG pack and more.
Mercedes-Benz adds 5-seater variant to the EQB electric SUV. Check price, range
8 Jul 2024
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
Mercedes GLB SUV and EQB electric car launched in India. Check highlights
2 Dec 2022
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA arrive with subtle changes on the cosmetic and feature front, and are likely to arrive in India next year
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features
26 Aug 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
2 Dec 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers