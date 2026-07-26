In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Eqb
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)