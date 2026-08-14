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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es E-class-all-terrain
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 75 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-12.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2245 / 45 R19
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruAGILITY CONTROL
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkAGILITY CONTROL
Rear Tyres
235/45R2245 / 45 R19
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4933 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2939 mm
Height
1575 mm1475 mm
Width
1920 mm1852 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Remote
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87687,84,781
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00075,00,000
RTO
9,53,9009,66,500
Insurance
3,78,4763,18,281
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,88,819

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