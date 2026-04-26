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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es C-class
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-16.9 to 23 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

Filters
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2205 / 55 R17
Steering Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235/45R2205 / 55 R17
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4751 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2865 mm
Height
1575 mm1437 mm
Width
1920 mm1820 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Powered-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Warranty (Years)
8 Years-
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesFront (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87668,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00059,90,000
RTO
9,53,9006,28,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,47,297

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