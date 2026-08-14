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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Amg a35 limousine
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 57.6 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-13.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG A35 Limousine
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
4MATIC
₹57.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s4.8
Driving Range
580 km683
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp301 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2235 / 40 R18
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruMcPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkFour-Link Axle
Rear Tyres
235/45R2235 / 40 R18
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm4549
Wheelbase
2950 mm2729
Height
1575 mm1446
Width
1920 mm1796
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather + Alcantara
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87666,19,072
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00057,60,000
RTO
9,53,9006,05,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,53,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,42,269

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