In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus ES and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at 56.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300h Exquisite, Lexus NX Price starts at 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. ES gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less