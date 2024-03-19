In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)