Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] C40 recharge Brand Land Rover Volvo Price ₹ 79.87 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.