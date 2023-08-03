In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-