Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Land Rover Toyota Price ₹ 79.87 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.