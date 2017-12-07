HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs MG Hector

Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT
₹13.50 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I41.5L Turbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1079.12849.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1614.16
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,78,81015,37,076
Ex-Showroom Price
79,87,00013,49,800
RTO
8,05,2001,42,010
Insurance
2,43,60544,766
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,94,22533,037
