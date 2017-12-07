|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|1.5L Turbocharged
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1079.12
|849.6
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.16
|14.16
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹90,78,810
|₹15,37,076
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,87,000
|₹13,49,800
|RTO
|₹8,05,200
|₹1,42,010
|Insurance
|₹2,43,605
|₹44,766
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,94,225
|₹33,037
MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV. Not that the heavily-populated, intensely-fought mid-size SUV space in the country needed yet another player but there is still a large scope. And MG i...Read More