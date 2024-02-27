Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024]

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] Gls [2020-2024]
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 79.87 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage13.1 to 15.2 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
...Read More

Filters
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1079.121125
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1612.5
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,78,8101,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
79,87,0001,08,90,000
RTO
8,05,20014,15,250
Insurance
2,43,6054,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,94,2252,74,200
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    BYD is showcasing its ambitions with a lineup that includes a 1,200-horsepower luxury SUV capable of floating on water, highlighting its technological prowess and its entry into the luxury market.
    BYD’s floating car takes centre stage at Geneva Motor Show. Check details
    27 Feb 2024
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     