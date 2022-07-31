Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] Eqc Brand Land Rover Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 79.87 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.