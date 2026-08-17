hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs C-Coupe

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs C-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] C-coupe
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 79.87 Lakhs₹ 80.17 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 to 15.2 kmpl9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4M276 Twin-Turbo V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1079.12717.42
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1610.87
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.86.05
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar5-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar4-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20245 / 40 R18
Ground Clearance
196-
Length
47974693
Wheelbase
28742840
Height
16841402
Width
20411810
Bootspace
513355
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
8266
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Ebony, Acorn / EbonyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,78,81093,19,694
Ex-Showroom Price
79,87,00081,10,000
RTO
8,05,2008,65,000
Insurance
2,43,6053,44,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,94,2252,00,316

Trending cars

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
17 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon
13 Sept 2023
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at 84.90 lakh
17 Jul 2025
The Range Rover Velar facelift is now more accessible by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.40 lakh and retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gets a massive 6.40 lakh price cut in India
22 Feb 2024
Chery iCaurV23 Design Patent
Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch
17 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers