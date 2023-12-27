In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.16 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less