Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] Rx [2017-2023] Brand Land Rover Lexus Price ₹ 79.87 Lakhs ₹ 1.04 Cr Range - 1076 Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl 16.55 kmpl Battery Capacity - 1.9 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.