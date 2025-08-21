In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Nx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-