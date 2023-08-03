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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Vellfire
BrandLand RoverToyota
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild HybridPetrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
22225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
22225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3000 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedPlastic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0050:50 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4411,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0001,19,73,400
RTO
14,53,00012,37,700
Insurance
5,70,9412,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2122,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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12 Dec 2022
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