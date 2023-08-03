In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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