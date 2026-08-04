In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Taycan
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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