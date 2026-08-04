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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Taycan
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Configuration Selector Knob
Side Mirror Glass
Steering Controls
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC-
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
22-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
22-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm127 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm2900 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)-
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4411,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0001,67,00,000
RTO
14,53,00054,000
Insurance
5,70,9416,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2123,74,545

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