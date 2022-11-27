HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Sport vs Taycan

Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Porsche Taycan

Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Driving Range
977 Km302 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds5.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
234 Kmph230 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
