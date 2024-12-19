In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Panamera
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-