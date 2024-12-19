In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-