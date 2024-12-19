hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Sport vs GT-R

Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Gt-r
BrandLand RoverNissan
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Upholstery Details
Gear Shifter
Side Mirror Glass
Steering Controls
Exhaust Pipe
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres6.1 metres
Front Tyres
22255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
22255 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm110 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm2780 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4412,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0002,12,40,272
RTO
14,53,00021,78,027
Insurance
5,70,9418,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2125,21,642

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 crore, ex-showroom
Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details
19 Dec 2024
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon comes with exclusive carbon fibre detailing while shedding weight to enhance performance
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon unveiled with forged carbon detailing ahead of global debut
7 Aug 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to come back, new Maharashtra EV policy detailed
26 May 2025
The new Nissan GR-R is on the card and it claims to come reinventing the notion of a sportscar.
Godzilla will be back, promises Nissan as a new GT-R is on the card
25 May 2025
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
Range Rover Sport turns 20 with a bright orange special edition, gets V8 and PHEV options
16 Apr 2026
The next-generation Nissan GT-R is in the early stages of development, set to adopt a hybrid V6 powertrain instead of going fully electric
Godzilla returns? Next-gen Nissan GT-R on the cards with hybrid V6 muscle
5 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
14 Sept 2021
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers