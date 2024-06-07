HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Sport vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. Range Rover Sport: 2993 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.64 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage11.3 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68

Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3 kmpl8.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
3.0L AJD Turbocharged V64.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Driving Range
977 Km765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres6.26
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
4946 mm5205
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3135
Height
1820 mm1838
Width
2047 mm2030
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
86 litres90
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,02,1202,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,29,0002,43,10,000
RTO
21,07,62524,85,000
Insurance
6,64,9959,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,12,7285,96,765

