In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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