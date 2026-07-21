In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Gls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-