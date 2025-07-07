In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Eqs
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)