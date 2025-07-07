hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsRange Rover Sport vs EQS

Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Mercedes-Benz EQS

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Eqs
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 1.3 Cr
Range-857 km/charge
Battery Capacity-107.8 kWh
Charging Time-6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Front Left Side
Ambient Lighting View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild HybridTwo permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2997 cc, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.75 metres
Front Tyres
22255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspensionMulti-link Axle with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionFour-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
22255 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm3210 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4411,35,82,962
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0001,30,00,000
RTO
14,53,00054,000
Insurance
5,70,9415,28,462
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2122,91,950

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes Benz EQS sedan is the flagship EV offering from the German carmaker
Mercedes Benz rethinks EQS strategy, will Combine EV and ICE S-Class models: Report
7 Jul 2025
The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 crore, ex-showroom
Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details
19 Dec 2024
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon comes with exclusive carbon fibre detailing while shedding weight to enhance performance
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon unveiled with forged carbon detailing ahead of global debut
7 Aug 2025
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
Range Rover Sport turns 20 with a bright orange special edition, gets V8 and PHEV options
16 Apr 2026
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS brings major upgrades in range, charging and in-car technology while retaining its signature design.
2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan unveiled; Gets 926 km range and steer-by-wire tech
14 Apr 2026
This is sixth recall from Mercedes-Benz in India this year and third related to a potential fire risk
Mercedes-Benz S-Class, EQS, GLC, & SL 55 AMG recalled in India for potential fire risk
20 Jun 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Merceces-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV in India on September 5. It is the first Maybach car to get electric power and will become the most expensive electric car ever to launch in the country.
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive EV offers
3 Sept 2024
Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 SUV priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.41 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a 122 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV can run for 809 kms without the need to recharge.
Mercedes EQS SUV review: Epitome of luxury now made in India
24 Sept 2024
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers