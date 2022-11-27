|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.3 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Electric
|Engine Type
|3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|Driving Range
|977 Km
|857 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.9 seconds
|4.3 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Engine
|2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Max Speed
|234 Kmph
|210 Kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,92,02,120
|₹1,61,83,368
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,64,29,000
|₹1,55,00,000
|RTO
|₹21,07,625
|₹58,000
|Insurance
|₹6,64,995
|₹6,24,868
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,12,728
|₹3,47,843